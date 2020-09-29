Gadsden Council approves zoning change in Green Pastures neighborhood

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden City Council approved a controversial zoning change in an East Gadsden neighborhood.
The council voted 6-0 on Tuesday to approve the change from R-1 single family residential to R-2 Multi-Family dwelling, for three homes in the Green Pastures neighborhood.
Councilmember Thomas Worthy was absent from the meeting.
The man who owns the homes says the bank wanted the rezoning to approve a loan so he can improve the homes.
Nearby residents say it could open the door to an apartment complex that could bring in more traffic.
“This is a quiet neighborhood, we’re all retired, and you know, we like our neighborhood like it is, and we’d like to keep it that way and we don’t want to see a whole lot of companies or apartments coming in here to interrupt our privacy,” said longtime resident Kenneth Turner.
Residents also complain it could lead to gentrification of the historically Black neighborhood.
They say it was founded for Black servicemen returning home from World War II.
None of the council members commented on Tuesday’s vote, but a couple of them defended the owner of the three homes last week during a public hearing.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.