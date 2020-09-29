First Alert for spotty showers Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! A strong cold front has moved through our area bringing us cooler temperatures. We are starting the day with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures are cooler in far northwest Alabama where temperatures have dipped into the low to mid 50s. A dense fog advisory has been issued for north Alabama this morning which includes Cullman County until 9 a.m. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. The rest of Central Alabama is not included in the fog advisory. First Alert AccuTrack is showing cloud cover across Central Alabama this morning. As dry air continues to move into our area, we could squeeze out some light showers during the morning hours. Spotty showers will be possible before 12 p.m. today. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures approaching 70°F this afternoon. A few of our models are hinting that we could see some sunshine late this afternoon starting in west Alabama. The sky should begin to clear from west to east as we head into the evening and overnight hours. It will be remain breezy today with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 20 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR CHILLY TEMPERATURES WEDNESDAY MORNING: With light winds in place, temperatures are expected to drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s tomorrow morning. Our average low for September 30th is 59°F. We will likely see temperatures 7-10 degrees below average. You might need a jacket tomorrow morning, but you might not need it by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light out of the west at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day tomorrow.
ANOTHER COLD FRONT ARRIVES THURSDAY EVENING: We will continue see plenty of sunshine Thursday, but a weak cold front is expected to move through Central Alabama Thursday evening. Ahead of the front, we could briefly warm up into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon with a few spots possibly climbing into the lower 80s south of I-20. By Friday morning, temperatures are expected to cool near 50°F. High temperatures Friday will end up cool for this time of the year with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
WEEKEND FORECAST: The weekend is looking absolutely beautiful! Humidity levels will remain low and comfortable. Plan for plenty of sunshine Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. Sunday could give way to more cloud cover by the afternoon and evening hours as another weak cold front tries to slide into Alabama. A few models are hinting at a small chance for showers in far northwest Alabama Sunday evening, but for now I’m keeping us dry. Plan for highs in the mid 70s Sunday. Morning temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The first half of next week continues to show mostly dry weather with temperatures gradually warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain quiet for now. We are monitoring the Caribbean for the potential to see a tropical depression or storm form in that region over the next five days. A stalled front could help spin up an area of low pressure in the western Caribbean this weekend. A few models are showing potential development in this region with a storm possibly moving into the Gulf by next week. It simply remains too early to determine the track and intensity of this system assuming it forms. We wil closely monitor this region and keep you updated about this system on TV, social media, and through our app. Hurricane season does not officially end until November 30th.
