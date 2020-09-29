First Alert for spotty showers Tuesday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Tuesday morning! A strong cold front has moved through our area bringing us cooler temperatures. We are starting the day with most of us in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Temperatures are cooler in far northwest Alabama where temperatures have dipped into the low to mid 50s. A dense fog advisory has been issued for north Alabama this morning which includes Cullman County until 9 a.m. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. The rest of Central Alabama is not included in the fog advisory. First Alert AccuTrack is showing cloud cover across Central Alabama this morning. As dry air continues to move into our area, we could squeeze out some light showers during the morning hours. Spotty showers will be possible before 12 p.m. today. I would plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with high temperatures approaching 70°F this afternoon. A few of our models are hinting that we could see some sunshine late this afternoon starting in west Alabama. The sky should begin to clear from west to east as we head into the evening and overnight hours. It will be remain breezy today with northwest winds at 10-15 mph. We could see wind gusts up to 20 mph.