Birmingham continues to enforce face covering requirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Still no word yet if Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will extend the mandatory face covering order. The order will expire later this week on October 2 at 5 p.m.
Meanwhile, cities like Birmingham are continuing to do what they can to enforce the order.
In Birmingham, there haven’t been any sort of arrests or citations, but police officers are still pushing people to wear masks and not congregate in crowds.
Birmingham Police along with other law enforcement agencies from the beginning sought to get voluntary compliance and educate people about the health order from Governor Ivey, not to punish residents.
The head of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee said Birmingham has not had issues or police actions like Tuscaloosa where there were violations and people cited.
Hunter Williams said bars and restaurants have some leeway with when masks are required. Williams objected to a similar ordinance by Mayor Randall Woodfin saying it was government overreach, but Williams supports an extension by Ivey.
“I would hope it would be extended because what I don’t want to happen is for everybody to pretend that COVID-19 is not here and there would be any way for the governor to shut down some of these retail restaurants and bars,” Williams said.
Williams said there have been issues of pop up sudden events, but after being spotted or complaints, people voluntarily left or put on masks.
Governor Ivey is expected to address the issue later this week, possibly as soon as Wednesday.
