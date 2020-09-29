Beloved Hueytown HS baseball coach Rick Patterson dies

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, students and staff at Hueytown High School mourned the loss of baseball Coach Rick Patterson Tuesday.
Coach Patterson was a teacher and coach for 41 years, with 31 of those years in Jefferson County, and 27 of the years as the head baseball coach at Hueytown High School.
According to a Hueytown HS Facebook post Patterson was more than a coach, he was a mentor and a role model for teachers and students alike leaving a positive impact on countless people.
From the FB post: He has truly been a pillar of Hueytown community for decades. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with his family, friends, players and the Hueytown community.
