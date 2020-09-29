’Another critical tool in the toolbox to combat COVID-19’: Gov. Ivey thanks Trump administration for COVID tests

“Before we knew much about this novel virus and before we had our first confirmed case in Alabama, President Trump and his Administration have been diligent in providing any additional resources that we needed in our state. These rapid response tests are going to be a welcome resource as we work to get our students back in the classroom and Alabamians back to work,” Governor Ivey said. “As we anticipate a successful vaccine in the near future, providing Alabamians – especially our students and vulnerable citizens – with this free resource will be another critical tool in the toolbox to combat COVID-19.”