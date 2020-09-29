Anniston’s Fire Chief retiring in October

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Fire Chief Chris Collins will retire on October 8, 2020.
The City of Anniston thanked Collins Tuesday for his many years of service, sacrifice, and leadership.
City leaders also said there are three top candidates for the job. To ensure a well-informed and fair selection, leaders will conduct a formal interview, and each candidate will also have the opportunity to serve as Interim Fire Chief for a period of 15 days.
Below are the three candidates and the time frames which they will be observed: Assistant Chief Jeff Waldrep: October 9 – October 24; Assistant Chief Eric Arnold: October 24 – November 8; and Assistant Chief Katherine Meherg: November 8 – November 23.
City leaders said they intend to select the Anniston Fire Department’s next Fire Chief prior to November 27, 2020.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.