Tuscaloosa County Schools remote learner survey deadline is Monday

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s an important deadline Monday for Tuscaloosa County Schools parents looking to switch their child from remote to in-person learning.
Parents with virtual learners at home in the Tuscaloosa County Schools System have until today to change their current school plan to in-person classroom instruction.
This is your chance to see if an on-campus learning environment is a better fit for you current remote learner. Current remote learners or their parents must fill out a survey to let their school know their decision.
Once a student has made their selection of either an on-campus learning or remote learning plan for the second nine weeks, the next opportunity to make another change won’t be until the third nine weeks.
Tuscaloosa County Schools parents and students have until noon Monday Sept. 28 to fill out this remote learner second nine weeks survey. You can access that survey by clicking here.
