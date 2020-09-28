Tuscaloosa County moves to ‘low risk’ coronavirus category

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County has made progress limiting the spread of coronavirus.
The Alabama Department of Public Health risk map showed Tuscaloosa County is now in the green as of Friday. That means it’s considered low risk when it comes to the spread of coronavirus.
Tuscaloosa County is considered low risk now because it’s seen a downward trajectory of 14 or more days.
Tuscaloosa’s Mayor Walt Maddox temporarily closed 29 bars in the city nearly a month ago over concerns too many people were gathering and not taking proper precautions.
Monday, we talked to Tuscaloosa Fire Chief Randy Smith who credits the mandatory mask ordinance helped to stop the COVID-19 from spreading. He says they noticed a rise in local coronavirus cases after the Fourth of July holiday when a face covering ordinance was in effect.
They didn’t see a big jump in COVID-19 cases after the Labor Day holiday when a mask ordinance was in effect.
“Now with this holiday, we’ve seen a bit of a spike. But the numbers are starting to come down and the spike wasn’t as high as the Fourth of July. The biggest change from that holiday to this holiday was the mask ordinance,” Smith said.
In the last month, DCH Regional Medical Center has seen a decline in patients needing to be in the hospital because of COVID-19. The University of Alabama has also experienced a drop in COVID-19 among students three weeks in a row.
