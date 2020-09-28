Tuscaloosa City Schools launches COVID-19 case tracker

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Community members can now learn more about how COVID-19 is impacting Tuscaloosa City Schools students and faculty.
The school system is releasing case numbers through a real-time COVID tracker. Tuscaloosa City Schools launched this COVID-19 case tracker just last week on their district website.
As of Monday morning, 115 students are quarantining due to the virus. However, if you look at how many actual active positive cases among students there are, you’ll see it’s only eight and out of 10,763, which is pretty good. Currently, 47 Tuscaloosa City Schools employees are quarantining. Out of 1,439 faculty and staff, there are only 10 active positive cases.
Once the school system gets word of a positive case, the school nurse begins the process to identify and notify those who have been in close contact with the individual. Then parents and employees of the confirmed positive case are alerted through an automated messaging system.
These notifications happen on the day school officials learn of a positive case and they don’t identify information about who has it. If you’d like to track COVID-19 cases in the Tuscaloosa City Schools district in real time, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.