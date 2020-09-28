Police arrest man following 3-day crime spree in Jefferson Co.

Police say at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Bennett returned to the 2000 block of 6th Street NE, this time focusing on a neighbor as his victim. Bennett reportedly smashed in the victim’s kitchen window, armed with a knife and a handgun. When the victim saw Bennett, she attempted to flee the home, but Bennett grabbed her and started beating her in the head. He then drug the victim back into the home. Bennett then took the victim’s car keys and debit card and forced the victim into her car. He drove the victim to her bank and forced her to withdraw cash from the ATM. Bennett then drove the victim back to her home, dropped her off and left in her car, taking her cell phone before he left.