Police arrest man following 3-day crime spree in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday afternoon, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies took 25-year-old Darius Donnell Bennett into custody.
Bennett had been on a crime spree since Wednesday evening. Police say the victims were his family and friends.
On Wednesday, a gun was reported stolen to Birmingham Police Department by a family member of Bennett. Then on Thursday, Jefferson County Deputies responded to the 2000 block of 6th Street NE in Center Point in response to Bennett going to another family member’s home and firing shots at them. Bennett fled from the home before deputies arrived at the scene.
Police say at around 5 a.m. on Friday, Bennett returned to the 2000 block of 6th Street NE, this time focusing on a neighbor as his victim. Bennett reportedly smashed in the victim’s kitchen window, armed with a knife and a handgun. When the victim saw Bennett, she attempted to flee the home, but Bennett grabbed her and started beating her in the head. He then drug the victim back into the home. Bennett then took the victim’s car keys and debit card and forced the victim into her car. He drove the victim to her bank and forced her to withdraw cash from the ATM. Bennett then drove the victim back to her home, dropped her off and left in her car, taking her cell phone before he left.
At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies received another call from other member’s of Bennett’s family, stating that he had fired shots at them. Deputies arrived at the 1800 block of Bond Way NE, but Bennett had already fled the scene.
Deputies began an extensive search for Bennett and were able to take him into custody near Polly Reed Road in Center Point.
Bennett is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on three counts of attempted murder, two counts of second-degree aggravated assault, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft of property and resisting arrest. His bonds total $317,800.
