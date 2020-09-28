Memorial to Confederate war hero John Pelham removed from Anniston

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston’s Confederate Memorial has been moved from the spot where it sat for 115 years.
The obelisk sat since 1905 in what is now the center median of Quintard Avenue, also known as Highway 21.
The city council voted four to one a few weeks ago to remove the memorial to Confederate artillery officer John Pelham, who was born in nearby Alexandria.
Councilor Ben Little cast the dissenting vote, expressing concern about the state’s monuments law which makes it illegal to remove or demolish a monument dating back 30 years or more.
The move came amid a national reckoning on race after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police.
It was taken down Monday morning around midnight when traffic is slow on the highway. A base now remains in place.
The monument is expected to be erected in Janney Furnace Park in Ohatchee, which houses a Confederate memorial and museum.
Pelham Road in Jacksonville and the Alabama city of Pelham are also named for the artillery officer who was killed in action in the Battle of Kelly’s Ford in Virginia.
