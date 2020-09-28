Man arrested in Calhoun Co. on rape, kidnapping charges

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was arrested Monday in Calhoun County on multiple charges related to kidnapping and sexual assault.
28-year-old Michael Preston Blake McDonald has been charged with attempted murder, rape and first degree kidnapping charges in addition to other charges, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.
No additional details are currently available, but we’ll update this story with more information as soon as it is available.
