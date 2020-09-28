WATCH: Leeds running back celebrates heart-warming touchdown with teammates and opponents

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - Every touchdown is worth celebrating, but there was one score over the weekend that had even the opposing team cheering.
Cash Orton, a running back for Leeds, found the end zone in a pee wee game Saturday against Trussville. Cash, who has special needs, ran the ball as the whole team ran behind him. Once he crossed the goal line he celebrated by “collapsing” in the end zone.
Both teams clapped and cheered for Cash and shook his hand.
What a heart-warming story!
