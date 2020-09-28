JEFCOED leaders take new safety measures during pandemic

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - Some Jefferson County school students were welcomed back into the classroom Monday for face-to-face instruction.
And Pleasant Grove Elementary School leaders are keeping safety top of mind.
Students and teachers at Pleasant Grove Elementary couldn’t mask their excitement to be back in the classroom.
And you can tell that it’s not just school leaders who are invested in keeping COVID-19 at bay - so are the students.
Just walking the halls, you could see signage on the floors encouraging students to social distance.
In the library, tables were clearly marked with big red X’s indicating where not to sit and green check marks letting students know where they could sit.
In art class, students had their own personal stash of supplies, keeping their crayons on individual Styrofoam plates.
All over the building, you could find hand sanitizing stations while teachers, students, and staff kept their faces covered with cloth masks.
“We’ve doing health walkthroughs at each one of our schools to ensure that, looking at the drop off plan, the pick-up plan, the cafeteria plan, how they’re going to sit in their chairs and their desks,” said Jefferson County School Superintendent, Dr. Walter Gonsoulin.
“We’re taking steps every day. We’re adjusting where needed so that we can meet those health guidelines to keep our faculty, staff and students safe,” Dr. Gonsoulin explained.
Dr. Gonsoulin is also asking parents and guardians to partner with schools to keep everyone safe, asking them to be sure to monitor their child’s health, take temperatures before sending them to school, and keeping them home if they aren’t feeling well.
He also wants families to keep their back up plans ready, in case schools have to close again due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.