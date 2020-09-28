How budgeting changes put Alabama in ‘enviable’ situation during pandemic

“I think we’ve also learned that we do not need to shut down the state again, to the extent that we did, along with many other states in the spring,” Orr said. “The people are more aware of the virus and the precautions that they need to individually take. But just locking the door on numerous businesses is not the avenue we need to go down again. So that gives me some consolation, that our economy, even if the virus has a spike, our economy will not be as hampered by a lockdown.”