Gadsden students return to campus for in-person instruction

“They’re really meeting their teachers face-to-face for the first time. They’ve seen them online and on the video and live sessions, but they’re building those relationships today face-to-face with those teachers that they’ve seen on the computer screen, but now they get to see the people in real time in a live session,” Principal Joel Gulledge said. Superintendent Tony Reddick says he toured all of the city’s schools and found everything went well with no problems.