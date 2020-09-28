Gadsden students return to campus for in-person instruction

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden students marked their first day of in-person instruction Monday. Not all of the students returned to campus. In-person instruction is still an option in the school system.
At Gadsden Middle School some 35 percent of students opted to continue virtual learning.
Of the others, students whose last names began with the letters A through E returned to class to learn COVID-19 procedures, like how to go to the bathroom and take their seats in class while maintaining social distancing.
And they got to know their teachers.
“They’re really meeting their teachers face-to-face for the first time. They’ve seen them online and on the video and live sessions, but they’re building those relationships today face-to-face with those teachers that they’ve seen on the computer screen, but now they get to see the people in real time in a live session,” Principal Joel Gulledge said. Superintendent Tony Reddick says he toured all of the city’s schools and found everything went well with no problems.
He says he was especially proud to see all of the students wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
The students will only be on campus one day this week. Next week they will begin five-day per week instruction.
