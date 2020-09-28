Gadsden city workers head out to Baldwin County to assist in hurricane cleanup

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A number of Gadsden city employees have left for the Gulf Coast to assist in cleanup after Hurricane Sally battered the coast.
Fourteen city workers, including the fire chief, all took vehicles and heavy equipment to Baldwin County and will report to the emergency operations center in Robertsdale.
In addition, two retirees made the trip.
They’re expected to take part in debris cleanup and tree removal, among other things.
Fire Chief Stephen Carroll told the group it will be an emotional experience alongside first responders in the area, and a grateful population of victims.
“It’s also fulfilling and rewarding to us as firefighters and public works personnel, fleet personnel, when you see how much these people need and how much they appreciate us, just being there, and caring that we’re showing up,” Carroll said.
The men and vehicles pulled out of Station 2, the Fire Department’s training center at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport, at 8:30 a.m.
The group is expected to stay in Baldwin County until Thursday or Friday, depending on the assignments they receive from Baldwin County EMA officials.
