Fresh Market to hold national holiday hiring event

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fresh Market is looking to hire more than a thousand people for the upcoming holiday season.
A hiring event will take place at all 159 store locations October 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on October 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Fresh Market says qualified applicants will receive on-the-spot interviews.
Candidates are encouraged to apply online at The Fresh Market’s website before attending the hiring event so specific interview times can be scheduled, but walk-ins will be accepted as well.
All stores will be following proper safety protocols related to COVID-19 during the interviews including social distancing and wearing a face covering.
