First Alert for rain and gusty winds Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day very mild with the majority of us in the 60s and 70s. We are waiting on a cold front that is expected to move into Central Alabama late this afternoon and into the evening hours. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry this morning, but a line of showers and a few storms located to our west will move into our area by this afternoon. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with breezy conditions today. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the lower 80s ahead of the cold front by 1-2 p.m. Rain chances will likely increase late this morning for parts of far northwest Alabama. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected to move through Central Alabama between noon and 8 p.m. Once the rain and storms move through, temperatures will likely begin to drop into the 70s and eventually into the 60s. It will get very breezy behind the cold front with westerly winds at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 25-30 mph. Plan for chilly conditions by this evening as cool air filters in from the northwest.
FIRST ALERT FOR STRONG STORMS: With a strong cold front moving into Central Alabama today, we can’t rule out a small chance for one or two strong storms. The Storm Prediction Center is showing a marginal or low-end threat for a few strong storms. The main threat will be strong winds up to 40-50 mph. The setup is not conducive for tornadoes, but the threat is not zero. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather updates just in case a storm becomes strong or severe. Most of the storms that moves over us could produce heavy rain and gusty winds up to 30 mph.
FIRST ALERT FOR LINGERING SHOWERS TUESDAY: We will hold on to cloud cover and spotty showers as we head into tonight and tomorrow morning. Temperatures will trend cooler tomorrow morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s. We’ll hold on to a mostly cloudy sky with a 40% chance for widely scattered showers. Rain that falls tomorrow will be on the light side and mostly for the eastern half of Alabama. With breezy conditions continuing throughout the day with north winds at 10-15 mph, it will feel a little chilly. High temperatures will remain well below average with temperatures only climbing into the upper 60s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is the arrival of cool air and dry conditions. The rest of the week is looking sunny and dry. Wednesday morning could be chilly for parts of Central Alabama as temperatures dip into the upper 40s. High temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 70s Wednesday. We could see a brief warm-up Thursday ahead of another cold front. Highs Thursday could reach the upper 70s. By Friday, another surge of cooler air is expected to move in giving us morning temperatures in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s. The coolest night this week might occur Saturday morning with temperatures dipping into the mid 40s. Parts of North Alabama could wake up with temperatures in the lower 40s!
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain fairly quiet as we finish out the month of September. We will monitor the Caribbean over the next couple of days for the low chance for tropical development. Some models are hinting at something developing in that area as we head into the first half of October. Remember that hurricane season does not officially end until November 30th.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Monday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.