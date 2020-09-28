First Alert for rain and gusty winds Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! We are starting the day very mild with the majority of us in the 60s and 70s. We are waiting on a cold front that is expected to move into Central Alabama late this afternoon and into the evening hours. First Alert AccuTrack is showing us dry this morning, but a line of showers and a few storms located to our west will move into our area by this afternoon. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with breezy conditions today. Temperatures are expected to warm up into the lower 80s ahead of the cold front by 1-2 p.m. Rain chances will likely increase late this morning for parts of far northwest Alabama. Rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected to move through Central Alabama between noon and 8 p.m. Once the rain and storms move through, temperatures will likely begin to drop into the 70s and eventually into the 60s. It will get very breezy behind the cold front with westerly winds at 10-20 mph. We could see gusts up to 25-30 mph. Plan for chilly conditions by this evening as cool air filters in from the northwest.