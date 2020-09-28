City of Tuscaloosa temporarily suspends online payments for water bill

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The vendor used by the city of Tuscaloosa for online utility payments announced a ransomware attack to their internal systems Monday.
Because of this, the city has temporarily suspended all online water bill payments.
“The safety and security of our citizens has always been the top priority of The City of Tuscaloosa,” said Tuscaloosa Chief Information Officer Chuck Crocker. “We will continue working closely with our vendors to ensure that all steps are taken to best serve and protect our community.”
For more information on how to make a payment otherwise until the online system is restored, you can click here to visit the city’s website.
