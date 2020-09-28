All Tuscaloosa City Schools now have face-to-face in-person teaching

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - All three high schools in the Tuscaloosa City School system began doing face-to-face teaching for the first time this school year on Monday.
Last week, kids returned to elementary and middle schools in the city system. All of these students are back on a staggered return.
Kids from a school are separated into two groups. Each group is in the building learning two days a week with a teacher. The fifth day is dedicated to virtual learning only.
Temperatures are checked before anyone can enter a building. Nurses stations are set up so that anyone who is symptomatic can be isolated immediately.
“We’re seeing students with a clear direction of a return for how to operate in the building. We’re seeing workers in each school, in every classroom, for every student so these precautions are in place,” according to Dr. Mike Daria, Superintendent Tuscaloosa City Schools.
There are 11,000 students enrolled in Tuscaloosa City Schools. Fifty-two percent of that group is having in-person teaching two days a week.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.