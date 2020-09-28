Alabama continues slight decline in COVID-19 cases

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While many parts of the country are seeing increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases, Alabama continues to see a slight decline.
At the same time, health leaders say now is not the time to lift health orders.
We continue to see improving numbers, but in Jefferson County and in Montgomery they will tell you those numbers are not where we need them and they will only continue to drop if everyone does their part.
If you look at the state of Alabama, the positivity number is at 7.3%. That is good compared to March, but it’s not at or below 5% where health leaders want them.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health said it’s a combination that is working: the face coverings plus social distancing and washing hands.
But there continues to be concern about social gatherings. The ABC Board plans to lift the 11 p.m. curfew to sell alcoholic beverages on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
“As curfews and other restrictions relax, people can still carry out their own practices and even though that curfew is expected to change, we want people to be aware that people can still make decisions about the times they are out,” said Dr. Karen Landers.
Dr. Landers said she is very aware of people who have complained about the criticisms about the face masks and restrictions on restaurants. She understands that, but at the same time she will tell you she’s old enough and her skin is tough and if that’s how people get through the pandemic, it’s OK.
