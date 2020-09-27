Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Clouds will continue increasing from west to east today with a few showers developing and also spreading east. We could even see the development of a few thunderstorms as we go through the morning but the better likelihood for the storm to develop will be in Southeast Alabama. Showers and a few thunderstorms will spread east/northeast through the afternoon but this activity should diminish in areas to the south and west through the early evening. Winds will become more southwesterly with time but temperatures will still top 80-degrees in most areas.
An area of low pressure will move across the state tonight allowing for the development of a few evening showers especially in East Alabama. Tomorrow will bring more warm, humid conditions then a strong cold front will approach Northwest Alabama late in the day. While areas along and south of I-20 will experience little rain, Northwest Alabama will begin to see showers in the early afternoon and approach the I-20 Corridor by tomorrow evening.
The rain will likely continue through Monday night as the front moves across the area. Rain remains likely for East Alabama Tuesday but temperatures will be much cooler with afternoon temperatures 20-25 degrees below afternoon temperatures Monday. The area of low pressure associated with the cold front will move out of the area by Tuesday night and all but a few areas of light rain will be ending.
Clearing conditions are expected by Wednesday as the system continues shifting north and east and dry conditions will return through the end of the work-week. There will be a second, dry front which will pass through Thursday night bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air and allowing overnight temperatures to be even cooler heading into the weekend
