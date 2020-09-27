Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Clouds will continue increasing from west to east today with a few showers developing and also spreading east. We could even see the development of a few thunderstorms as we go through the morning but the better likelihood for the storm to develop will be in Southeast Alabama. Showers and a few thunderstorms will spread east/northeast through the afternoon but this activity should diminish in areas to the south and west through the early evening. Winds will become more southwesterly with time but temperatures will still top 80-degrees in most areas.