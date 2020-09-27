Man dies after 3 people are shot in apparent parking dispute

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the side of the road in Birmingham Sunday afternoon.
Officers responded to a call of three people shot in the 3700 block of 42nd St N. Upon arrival they found 42-year-old Michael Alexander McGee lying on the side of the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to UAB Hospital where he died.
According to officers, a preliminary investigation revealed there was a dispute over parking spaces before the shooting took place.
No suspects are currently in custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at 205-254-1764 or Crimestoppers at 205-254- 7777
