Sideline Game of the Week: Pleasant Grove knocks off two-time defending 5A state champs Central Clay Co. 37-30

LINEVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Pleasant Grove knocked off the two-time defending 5A state champs Central Clay Co. 37-30 Friday night for our Sideline Game of the Week, a team they lost to in last year’s 5A state championship game.
Pleasant Grove’s DeMarcus Lacey led the Spartans in the first half with three rushing touchdowns. Central scored it’s first touchdown on the night in the third quarter when Elisha McNeil ran it in from a few yards out, but the Volunteers trailed 29-10.
Pleasant Grove’s Lacey scored on an 80-yard kickoff return, his fourth touchdown on the night, to take a 37-16 lead in the fourth. Central recovered two onside kicks and scored 14 points to come within 7 with less than two minutes to go. Quarterback Boyd Ogles threw a Hail Mary pass on fourth down, but it was intercepted by Pleasant Grove’s Chris Lewis, a Kentucky commit.
The final in Lineville: Pleasant Grove 37-30 Central Clay Co.
“It was a tough fight because coming into the game. We knew they won back-to-back, so we knew they weren’t going to give up, so we knew we had to come in and execute in every phase of the game, and this win is big,” said Pleasant Grove wide receiver Chris Lewis.
The Spartans hand Central it’s first loss of the season as the Volunteers fall to 5-1. As for Pleasant Grove, the Spartans improve to 4-1.
