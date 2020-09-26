Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Patchy fog is expected to develop through the early morning across Central Alabama.Visibility may drop to one mile or less at times through 9 am this morning. Use extra caution if traveling through the early morning. Once day time heating begins the fog will begin to diminish and clouds will also begin to clear away by this afternoon. The forecast for the remainder of the day is generally dry with afternoon highs around 80 area-wide.
As an area of disturbed weather rotates across The Northern Gulf tonight it will interact with Gulf Moisture and produce a few areas of light rain to the south and with afternoon heating there may be a few thunderstorms through the afternoon tomorrow.
The disturbance will swing east by tomorrow night lowering rain chances in all but East Alabama. A few rain areas will also be possible Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. An area of low pressure will move toward the region by the beginning of the week while southwest winds continue to bring Gulf moisture into the state. This will help produce conditions which may trigger a few thunderstorms although organized severe weather appears unlikely at this time.
This could change if the front stalls but at the moment conditions appear to favor a cooler, drier weather outlook beginning Tuesday and continuing through the end of next week. In the meantime, welcome to the First Weekend Of Autumn!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.