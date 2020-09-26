Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Patchy fog is expected to develop through the early morning across Central Alabama.Visibility may drop to one mile or less at times through 9 am this morning. Use extra caution if traveling through the early morning. Once day time heating begins the fog will begin to diminish and clouds will also begin to clear away by this afternoon. The forecast for the remainder of the day is generally dry with afternoon highs around 80 area-wide.