Police investigating shooting at Center Point apartment complex

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - At approximately 8:15 p.m. on Friday, Jefferson County deputies responded to the Park Brook Apartments in Center Point on reports of a person shot.
Police say when they arrived on scene, they discovered an 18-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation. If you have any information, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
