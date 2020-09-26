Cullman HS assistant football coach suffers heart attack on sideline

FLORENCE, Ala. (WBRC) - Cullman Assistant Football Coach Matt Hopper suffered a heart attack on the sideline Friday night during the Bearcats game against Mars Hill Bible.
Hopper, who’s been an assistant coach at Cullman for 19 years, experienced pain in his chest and elbow during the second quarter, and was immediately taken by ambulance to the hospital where he underwent surgery.
Cullman High School released the following statement on twitter announcing Hopper was out of surgery and recovering with his family.
Cullman Athletic Director Mark Stephens also released a statement to WBRC Saturday morning: “We are extremely thankful for our medical staff on the sideline and for the medical staff at the hospital. They were able to get Coach Hopper the help he needed. He is out of surgery and recovering with his family. Please keep Hopper’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”
