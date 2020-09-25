Weekend lane closures for Crimson Tide themed bridge work in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Happening Friday night, major lane closures in Tuscaloosa. It’s for work on the future Crimson Tide themed bridge.
McFarland Boulevard, directly under I-20/59 , will be closed in both directions beginning Friday at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday.
The contractor will paint the bridge girders, install lighting and place traffic signal brackets on the interstate bridge over McFarland Boulevard at Exit 73 in Tuscaloosa all weekend. All I-20/59 lanes will remain open though.
Drivers should expect delays in this area and are encouraged to use Skyland Boulevard, I-359 or other alternate routes to get around possible traffic.
This work is all a part of the lane expansion and bridge replacement project near Exit 73 to Exit 77 that is designed to improve safety and traffic flow there.
