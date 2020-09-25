UA System: COVID-19 cases continue to drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A record low in COVID-19 student cases at the University of Alabama.
The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the UA system, which includes UAB and UAH has decreased, with a big drop in positive cases on the University of Alabama campus.
University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa had 48 positives over the last week but that’s down from 119 from the previous week.
The University of Alabama System now reports 2,806 positive COVID-19 cases among students since testing began August 19.
The breakdown of those student cases by university:
UA - 2,509
UAB - 237
UAH - 60
In his report to the Board of Trustees at the annual meeting Thursday, UA System Chancellor Finis St. John said the UA System Health and Safety plan is working well. "We faced worrisome trends on our campuses, but we were prepared. We addressed the issues as they arose and made informed decisions.
“We trusted our plan and our people, and everyone had the courage to see this through,” St. John reported to the Trustees, thanking them for setting the bar high to overcome historic challenges. “You can be proud of the innumerable people who have worked to execute your vision,” he said.
The UA System will continue to update the dashboard weekly. For more information, visit https://uasystem.edu/covid-19-dashboard
