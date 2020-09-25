Restaurants & bars hoping for big Saturday with return of SEC football

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s finally a big football Saturday in Alabama with the return of SEC play this weekend. Restaurants and bars across the state hope to make money with customers coming out to enjoy the games.
It’s been a rough year for a lot of bars and restaurants in Alabama dealing with COVID-19, which is not going away anytime soon, but they believe their bottom line improves with kickoff.
The University of Alabama will be playing a 6 p.m. game against Missouri. Auburn starts the day off early at 11 a.m. against the Kentucky Wildcats.
Moe’s Original BBQ in Lakeview has seen decent crowds so far this football season during the coronavirus restrictions in place, but even bigger crowds are expected Saturday with SEC teams finally back in action.
General Manager Cody Sellers said he will have people on board to handle the crowds. Sellers says he expects a good time, but at the same time everybody should be careful.
“We usually have a good gameday atmosphere, but this year it’s more restricted than normal. I feel like if people bear with us on providing the right atmosphere that is safe for everybody, I think it will be a great day,” Sellers said.
People will need to be patient as they get people inside the restaurant to be seated and socially distanced. The best advice is enjoy yourself and be sure you are following the safety rules. Wear a facemask when not eating or drinking and social distance when you can.
