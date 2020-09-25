Petition asks for more Million Dollar Band members at 2020 Bama home games

Football game days are so special to so many people in this state and beyond who root for the Crimson Tide. While we wish the Million Dollar Band in its entirety could attend a full season of games, we are excited to have football back and certainly understand the limitations of reduced crowd capacity. This is especially true considering these limitation are being implemented for the safety of both the students and fans. We have worked carefully with the UA Athletic Department to achieve the best possible outcome for all concerned relative to these unique circumstances and our overall environment.