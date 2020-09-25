Body found inside Roebuck apartment after early-morning fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks confirm was found inside an apartment after an early-morning fire at Watertown Lodge Apartments.
Crews responded to Watertown Circle just after 4 a.m. We’re told they saw light smoke and no visible sign of flames. However, firefighters found an unidentifiable body when they went into the downstairs unit to extinguish any hot spots.
The cause of the fire is being investigated. We will provide more information when it is available.
