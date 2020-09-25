Midfield ends football season over COVID-19 concerns

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield High School is shutting down its football program for the remainder of the season over COVID-19 concerns.
Midfield athletic director and football coach Rod Isaac confirmed the decision Friday.
Isaac said the district made the decision for the safety of the students, the community, and because students go home to grandparents and seniors.
Midfield lost its first three games then forfeited to Sulligent last week.
Isaac said someone around the program tested positive for COVID-19.
