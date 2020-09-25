Local leaders encourage everyone to participate in the 2020 Census

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is an opportunity right now to impact change in your communities for years to come.
We’re talking about the 2020 census, and as it stands right now, Alabama ranks dead last in participation.
Jefferson County Commissioner, Sheila Tyson, said that dead last ranking means Alabamians will be dead last in getting money for services important to you and your family.
We’ve heard plenty of advertisements about the census, saying it only takes 10 minutes to complete. But that 10 minutes could affect our state’s future for the next 10 years and beyond.
Commissioner Tyson said propaganda from the late 1960s and early 1970s has had a detrimental impact on census participation in Alabama.She said the notion that taking the census can somehow hurt you is untrue.
The census doesn’t keep record of citizenship, religion, child support, or criminal records, but Tyson said not taking it could mean less money to improve your quality of life.
She said your future depends on it.
“And the citizens [have] got to understand if you don’t want to fill it out for yourself, fill it out for your child, fill it out for your grandmother, fill it out for you mother who took care of you all of your life, you know…it’s for your future and this is 10 years from this year 2020,” Tyson explained.
On Thursday, a federal judge ruled census counting can continue through October 31st.
Meanwhile, Commissioner Tyson is hosting an event in Bessemer on Saturday to answer any questions you might have about taking it.
The event takes place at the grocery store off 19th Street in Bessemer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information from Alabama Counts! on how to complete the Census, you can click here.
