Jeh Jeh’s WBRC FOX6 Sideline Pep Breakfast presented by Jack’s at Hueytown

By Jeh Jeh Pruitt | September 25, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 11:16 AM

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh Pruitt was at the WBRC Fox6 Sideline Pep Breakfast presented by Jack’s at Hueytown High School Friday.

The Golden Gophers under Gary Patterson, are 2-3 but two of their three losses were from Covid-19 forfeits. They are a very explosive team that can score.

The Gophers travel on the road to take on Athens tonight who are 2-2.

Here are the games that you can see tonight on Sideline

Game of the week - Pleasant Grove at Central-Clay Co.

Pell City at Calera (cancelled for Covid-19)

Mtn Brook at Thompson

Chelsea at Pelham

Hewitt at Huffman

Victory Christian at Fayetteville

Sylacauga at Childersburg

Shades Valley at Gardendale

Briarwood at Mortimer Jordan

Prattville at Hoover

Northridge at Gordo

Paul Bryant at Central-Tuscaloosa

Center Point at Anniston

Gadsden City at Oxford

Dora at Corner

If you go to the games, take pictures and video and use the hashtag #wbrcsideline and your pics and videos could be on the show tonight.

