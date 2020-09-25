Jeh Jeh’s WBRC FOX6 Sideline Pep Breakfast presented by Jack’s at Hueytown

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Jeh Jeh Pruitt was at the WBRC Fox6 Sideline Pep Breakfast presented by Jack’s at Hueytown High School Friday.
The Golden Gophers under Gary Patterson, are 2-3 but two of their three losses were from Covid-19 forfeits. They are a very explosive team that can score.
The Gophers travel on the road to take on Athens tonight who are 2-2.
Here are the games that you can see tonight on Sideline
Game of the week - Pleasant Grove at Central-Clay Co.
Pell City at Calera (cancelled for Covid-19)
Mtn Brook at Thompson
Chelsea at Pelham
Hewitt at Huffman
Victory Christian at Fayetteville
Sylacauga at Childersburg
Shades Valley at Gardendale
Briarwood at Mortimer Jordan
Prattville at Hoover
Northridge at Gordo
Paul Bryant at Central-Tuscaloosa
Center Point at Anniston
Gadsden City at Oxford
Dora at Corner
If you go to the games, take pictures and video and use the hashtag #wbrcsideline and your pics and videos could be on the show tonight.
