Inmate pleads guilty to lower charge, removed from death row

HAMILTON, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama inmate could be eligible for release in the future after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in a fatal robbery case.
Christopher Dewayne Revis pleaded guilty Wednesday to murder and was resentenced to life with the possibility of parole in the February 2004 death of Jerry Stidham.
Revis had been on death row since 2006.
A judge ordered a retrial after finding out that two jurors violated the judge’s orders by discussing the case.
The judge also ordered a retrial because Revis' lawyers should have introduced more evidence during the sentencing phase, including information on Revis' pain pill addiction.
