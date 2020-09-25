Heart Gallery Alabama: Samuel

Samuel, born December 2004, is a very smart young man. He likes to visit with friends, go camping, and hiking.
He also enjoys playing video games. He does well in school and is a member of the BETA club. He would like to go to college to be a computer programmer.
He is excited to get a drivers license in December. He is a very personable and charming young man.
--
Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.
Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.
Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.
WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.
