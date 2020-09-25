On Halloween, a costume mask is not enough protection from COVID 19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first tip for parents is that normal Halloween masks that come with costumes are not going to cut it during the pandemic.
While many parents just want to give their kids one regular night of fun after months of big sacrifices, there are ways to do it safely.
In addition to making sure the costumes are reflective, plan to add a new accessory -- a cloth mask.
Experts say the Halloween costume material in some of the character costumes is just too thin to make a difference.
“We don’t want people to double mask, to put a cloth mask on top of a Halloween mask, there is some risk and danger associated with that in terms of little children being able to breathe and be comfortable, but what we are recommending are masks that may be Halloween themed,” said Dr. Erin DeLaney, a physician with UAB Family Medicine.
She also encourages parents to be mindful of what their kids touch when trick or treating
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.