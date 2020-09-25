Free rabies shot clinic to be held in Birmingham

“We want to educate the community that Rabies is a problem in Jefferson County, and many people do not realize that. Pet owners are legally required to get a rabies vaccination for their pets. The disease its mostly carried by raccoons, skunks, bats, foxes and coyotes, and GBHS has been getting increased calls about these animals. Rabies can be transmitted to a dog or cat through a bite from an infected animal,” said Allison Cornelius, CEO of GBHS. Cornelius added, “Jefferson County has endemic status when it comes to Rabies which means the county sees a lot of cases and it is a constant problem. This year there were two cases very early in the year. Rabies kills people. If a person gets Rabies and shows clinical signs they’re almost always going to die. There’s only been one person that’s survived it in the United States. We are grateful to Midwest Veterinary Supply for their donation of vaccinations and hope that this clinic is utilized by the community.”