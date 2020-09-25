Florida to move into Phase 3 of reopening plan

When it comes to businesses in Florida, the plan says bars, pubs, and nightclubs which derive more than 50 percent of sales from alcohol should operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. In the press conference, Governor DeSantis said reopening bars will be up to local governments' discretion. Restaurants and food services establishments may operate at full capacity with limited social distancing protocols. Gyms and fitness centers should open to full capacity but should maintain adequate sanitation practices.