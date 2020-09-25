BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! The remnants of Beta is now moving out of our area. We are starting the day mostly dry with plenty of cloud cover. First Alert AccuTrack is showing most of the rain out of Alabama and moving through parts of Georgia and into South Carolina. We are dealing with mist and drizzle this morning, so be careful if you are out on the roads as they remain wet and slippery. Temperatures are mild for this time of the year with most of us in the 60s. With light winds in place, we are also seeing patchy areas of fog. Visibility could be reduced to a mile or less in isolated locations. The good news about today is that we are looking mostly dry as westerly winds at 5-10 mph helps to dry us out. We will continue to see a mostly cloudy sky with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. I’ll hold on to a small chance for a stray shower during the morning hours, but we should remain dry this afternoon and evening. If you plan on heading out this evening for high school football, we should stay dry with temperatures in the lower 70s.
FIRST ALERT FOR WARMER TEMPERATURES THIS WEEKEND: The weekend is shaping up to be a little warmer with lows in the mid 60s and highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will likely be 3-5 degrees above average for this time of the year. The good news about tomorrow is that we should stay dry. Weather should be great for Homestead Hollow in Springville tomorrow. Plan for a partly cloudy sky Saturday with a few extra clouds moving in Sunday. We could see some moisture return to our area Sunday giving us a 30% chance for widely scattered showers or storms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours.
FOOTBALL FORECASTS: I know that attendance at football games are significantly lower due to COVID-19, but why not let you know what kind of weather could impact the Auburn and Alabama games tomorrow? Auburn is playing Kentucky at home Saturday at 11 a.m. Plan for a dry game with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Temperatures should start in the mid 70s and end with temperatures in the lower 80s. Alabama is traveling to Columbia, Missouri to take on the Missouri Tigers at 6 p.m. CT. They should see a mostly clear sky with temperatures starting in the lower 80s. By the end of the game, temperatures are expected to cool into the mid 70s.
NEXT BIG THING: Our next big thing is watching the possibility for a few cold fronts that could move into Alabama by early next week. Rain chances will remain around 30% Monday into Tuesday as a cold front moves through our area. Highs Monday will likely climb into the low to mid 80s. Cooler air is forecast to move into our area Monday night dropping temperatures into the upper 50s. High temperatures on Tuesday could stay in the lower 70s. Models disagree on rain chances for the middle part of next week. The GFS (American Model) continues to show us dry and sunny by next Wednesday and Thursday. The European Model is all over the place and now shows rain chances lingering Wednesday into Thursday. Since models have been more consistent showing drier and cooler conditions for the second half of next week, we will continue to show sunshine and cool temperatures. If models trend wetter, we might have to introduce rain chances for next Wednesday.
TROPICAL UPDATE: The tropics remain quiet! We should remain quiet for the next five to seven days. As we head into early October, we will have to start watching parts of the Caribbean. Waters are very warm, and we have not seen any tropical systems form in that area. It is usually a popular area for tropical depression and storms to form in October.
Have a safe weekend!
