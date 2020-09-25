First Alert for warmer temperatures this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! The remnants of Beta is now moving out of our area. We are starting the day mostly dry with plenty of cloud cover. First Alert AccuTrack is showing most of the rain out of Alabama and moving through parts of Georgia and into South Carolina. We are dealing with mist and drizzle this morning, so be careful if you are out on the roads as they remain wet and slippery. Temperatures are mild for this time of the year with most of us in the 60s. With light winds in place, we are also seeing patchy areas of fog. Visibility could be reduced to a mile or less in isolated locations. The good news about today is that we are looking mostly dry as westerly winds at 5-10 mph helps to dry us out. We will continue to see a mostly cloudy sky with highs climbing into the mid to upper 70s. I’ll hold on to a small chance for a stray shower during the morning hours, but we should remain dry this afternoon and evening. If you plan on heading out this evening for high school football, we should stay dry with temperatures in the lower 70s.