Birmingham police chief addresses recent crime spike

There have been numerous incidents in the last few months, including 70-year-old Larry Pettway being killed in the crossfire in June, 62-year-old Brenda Lee Jordan being killed during a shootout while at a gas station a day later and 64-year-old Bernice Taylor being killed in July while standing in her kitchen and 66-year-old Fannie Carter being killed in a shootout in the Elyton community this week.