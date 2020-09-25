Birmingham police chief addresses recent crime spike

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We talked to Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith on Friday about the concerns of recent homicides and crime in the city that has included several victims being innocent bystanders.
There have been numerous incidents in the last few months, including 70-year-old Larry Pettway being killed in the crossfire in June, 62-year-old Brenda Lee Jordan being killed during a shootout while at a gas station a day later and 64-year-old Bernice Taylor being killed in July while standing in her kitchen and 66-year-old Fannie Carter being killed in a shootout in the Elyton community this week.
Watch our full interview with Patrick Smith below.
