Auburn football team will wear helmet stickers to honor Coach Pat Dye

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn football players will take the field with a sticker on their helmets Saturday in honor of Coach Pat Dye.
Coach Dye passed away on June 1, 2020 at the age of 80.
Auburn will wear helmet stickers with Dye’s initials, the words “Sixty Minutes,” and a circle of 60 orange and blue segments that each represent one minute on a clock.
Auburn will meet Kentucky tomorrow at 11:00 a.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the first 2020 all-SEC season.
