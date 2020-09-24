Vestavia Hills’ Ethan Strand breaks 19-year-old 5K state record

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills cross country runner Ethan Strand broke the state’s 19-year-old 5K record this past weekend by 19 seconds.
The old record was set by Homewood’s Ty Stanfield in 2001.
Strand ran 14:36 at the Southern Showcase in Huntsville last Saturday, a personal best for the senior by 26 seconds.
Homewood’s Crawford Hope also went under the old record by 14 seconds. Both Strand and Hope are committed to run at the University of North Carolina next year.
“Me and Crawford started out perfect, and we both rolled through the first and second miles. We dropped everybody about a mile and half in and we both just battled it out till the end,” said Strand.
Strand’s 14:36 makes him the fastest runner in the state and gives him the second fastest 5K time in the country followed by Hope’s 14:41.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.