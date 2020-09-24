University of Alabama president says school seeing drop in COVID-19 cases

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama President Dr. Stuart Bell explained Thursday how the plan to limit the spread of coronavirus on campus appears to be working.
“The last seven days, we’ve had 43 cases, which is about six per day. So, we’ve already gotten to a very good spot,” Dr. Bell explained.
The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues making a steady drop since Fall classes started at the University of Alabama. Nearly 1,000 students tested positive after the first few days back. The number of positive cases has continued going down since then.
“We’ve gone from very anxious that first week to feeling much better about that,” Bell added.
The school issued guidelines limiting gatherings on campus and in places like residence halls and Greek housing after that first week.
Dr. Bell made the comments during an online event organized by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. The university bought 12 machines to do rapid coronavirus testing, which provides results in a matter of minutes.
“We followed our plan to be nimble, we were strategic in our decisions and I think that has brought us to where we are,” Dr. Bell went on to say.
UA students will not return to campus after the Thanksgiving break eight weeks from now. They’ll have one week of online classes after that and then finals which will also be online.
