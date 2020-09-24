UAB running back Spencer Brown breaks school record for career rushing TDs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB running back Spencer Brown scored his 36th career touchdown in the 1st half vs. South Alabama Thursday night, passing Pat Green (1991-1994) to set a new UAB record for the most rushing touchdowns
The Warrior, Ala. native and Mortimer Jordan high school grad. is averaging just over 100 yards per game. He’s UAB’s all-time leading rusher and the nation’s second active career leading rusher with 3,323 yards.
Brown and Clemson Tigers Travis Etienne are the only two active players in the nation to have over 3,000 career rushing yards.
