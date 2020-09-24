Tuscaloosa County elementary school recognized with national education award

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Schools is celebrating one of its elementary schools for receiving a significant national improving education title.
Big Sandy Elementary School is now recognized nationally as a professional learning community school for their distinct model program.
This is a big deal for the school and students, who will ultimately benefit. Professional Learning Communities are schools in which educators work to improve student learning through ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students, in this case the teachers.
But what makes this recognition even more unique is Big Sandy Elementary is the first school in the state of Alabama, and one of only 200 schools nationwide, to earn this important title.
Solution Tree presented Big Sandy with a huge flag, Wednesday recognizing the school’s distinction as a Model Professional Learning Community at Work. Solution Tree, is a national organization focused on improving learning for students and professional growth for teachers.
