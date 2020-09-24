Stuff the Bus: Bundles of Hope determined to collect 350K diapers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Down Highway 280 near the entrance to Target, there is a group of people determined to get 350,000 diapers by this week. This event is called Stuff the Bus and it’s hosted by Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank.
They have been collecting since September 18 and sizes 5, 6 and pull-ups are most needed. You have until this Sunday, September 27 to donate.
New, opened, outgrown diapers and cash are all accepted.
If you can’t make the event, you can donate directly by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.