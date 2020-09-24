LawCall
Stuff the Bus: Bundles of Hope determined to collect 400K diapers

By Jeh Jeh Pruitt
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Executive Director Lindsay Gray joined Jeh Jeh Pruitt Tuesday to talk about the need for diapers.

The goal this week is to collect over 400,000 diapers. Sizes 5, 6 and pullups are most needed. Also cash can be accepted if you don’t have time to stop and buy some diapers. Wipes and feminine products are also accepted.

Diapers are an expensive necessity for anyone with an infant or toddler. They are not covered by any government program such as SNAP or WIC. According to Bundles of Hope, in Birmingham, there are more than 14,500 children under the age of five, and 29% of our community lives below the poverty line, which is $24,250 for a family of four. Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank desires to help all families experiencing “diaper need” due to financial hardship by providing them with diapers at no cost.

You can donate directly by clicking here or call 205-607-2112.

